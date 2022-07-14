Twitter down in major global outage

Twitter has been experiencing a major outage for the better part of Thursday July 14 with users globally reporting issues accessing the social media platform.

The challenge started at around 8:05AM ET, with many users receiving “over capacity” and “this page is down” error messages.

The issues are affecting Twitter web, mobile, and even the company’s TweetDeck app.

According to Down Detector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, thousands reported issues with Twitter.

However, Twitter’s own status page claims “all systems operational.”

This is the first major Twitter outage since a series of problems for the social network in February. Twitter was down twice in a week in February, with users unable to access the service in parts of the United States due to a “technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting.”

These latest Twitter service issues come just days after the social network filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, the world’s richest man.

Musk is trying to exit a $44 billion acquisition deal based on claims Twitter has failed to satisfy requests for information on bot and spam activity on the platform.