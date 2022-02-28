Tuskys supermarket director Stephen Mukuha dies

Mr Mukuha died yesterday after being in a coma for over a month at Nairobi Hospital after undergoing a brain tumor surgery. He was also fighting cancer. His family members told the Nation.

“He [Stephen Mukuha] died yesterday evening at a Nairobi hospital where he has been in a coma for over a month. He had a brain tumor and cancer and the last two years have not been good to him in terms of health. He was aged 64 years and had three children,” the family told the Nation.