Tuskys supermarket director Stephen Mukuha dies

Stephen Mukuha Kamau.

The late Stephen Mukuha Kamau.

Photo credit: File | Nation

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Stephen Mukuha, one of the directors of family owned-retailer, Tuskys supermarket, is dead.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.