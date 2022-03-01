Tuju's big comeback: Will it be Langa'ta or Rarieda?

By  Justus Ochieng'

The return of former Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju into elective politics has caused anxiety in ODM leader Raila Odinga’s inner circle over threat of possibly upstaging the former Prime Minister’s lieutenants.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.