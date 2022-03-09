Tuition during long holiday is illegal, govt warns

No school will be allowed to organize tuition for learners during the long holidays.

Early Learning and Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr Julius Jwan Wednesday issued a stern warning to school heads cautioning them against inviting learners back to school during the holidays.

Dr Jwan noted that the long holiday was purposely planned by the Ministry to give learners, who have been taken through a harsh programme, time to rest.

According to Dr Jwan, the compressed term dates, that were occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, had put much pressure on learners.

He explained that the long break is necessary before they can embark on a new calendar year.

“During this holiday we want the learners to stay at home. No school should invite learners at any given time in the name of tuition. We have given enough time for learning and to cover the syllabus,” said Dr Jwan.

The PS further cautioned parents against releasing their children to schools or any other person purporting to conduct tuition.

According to the PS, next term will be very intensive for learners and it will be better for them to make the most of the break before schools reopen.

He warned that stern action will be taken against anyone who will be found carrying out illegal tuition.

Speaking in Rongai Sub county after supervising the opening and distribution of KCPE examination materials, the PS said the next term will begin on April 27.