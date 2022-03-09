Tuition during long holiday is illegal, govt warns

Dr Julius Jwan

Early Learning and Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr Julius Jwan. He warned school heads against inviting learners back to school during the holidays.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

No school will be allowed to organize tuition for learners during the long holidays.

