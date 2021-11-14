TSC transfers Martha Omollo a day after she called for change of medical insurance scheme

Martha Omollo

Kenya National Teachers Pressure Group spokesperson Martha Omollo addresses journalists in Nairobi on October 4, 2021. She accused Knut and Kuppet leaders of betrayal.

Photo credit: Mark Munywoki | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Teachers Pressure Group has also been pushing for tutors to resist the Teacher Professional Development Programme.
  • A week ago, Ms Omollo was summoned by the TSC and was directed to retract the call for teachers resist the TPD.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has transferred the spokesperson of the Teachers Pressure Group (TPG), Ms Martha Omollo, from Nairobi to Trans Nzoia County, a day after she called for the revocation of tutors’ medical insurance under Aon Minet.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.