Trust not all cartoon content, some is harmful to children

Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory, Ed Edd and Eddy, Kids Next Door.

If you have watched these cartoons, then you should be wearing a smirk of satisfaction on your face when reading this.

These are a few of the best cartoons in the history of animation. Those that know them will not dispute this.

Years ago, some parents would not hire nannies. All they did was tune their TV sets to cartoon channels.

They would then run errands undisturbed. Their children would be too engrossed in their favourite cartoon programmes to notice their mothers and fathers’ absence.

Some cartoons even attracted an audience that was not strictly made up of children.

Erosion of morals

I was so hooked to them that I would collect stickers and action figures, and even go to the extreme of feigning sickness to avoid church so as to watch the weekend collections.

Luckily, my parents would ensure that the content I watched was safe and fit for children.

Unfortunately, that is no longer the case, if what I witness is anything to go by. Gone are the days cartoons would impart values in children.

You would be surprised to know that the first curse word I heard was in a cartoon. Contemporary young cartoon characters curse at their parents.

The cartoons also have young characters falling in love.

We complain of erosion of morals in the youth yet they are simply manifesting what they have watched in cartoons.

'Child-safe' content

Children have lost touch with reality and believe they can walk on air, beat up six people single-handedly and crawl on walls like their favourite characters.

This has led boys into performing extreme stunts, with many getting injured.

We should not trust these programmes blindly. Set parental controls on TVs.

Parents can also set screen time for children, say one or two hours, to give them time to indulge in other activities.

Animators should create “child-safe” content and keep the vile stuff away from young minds.

If this is done, children can have memories they will write about 10 years from now.

Tracy Bonareri, 20, is a journalism and digital media student at KCA University.