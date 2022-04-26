Trouble for Ministry worker with over Sh20m in bank account despite Sh32,000 salary

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained court orders to freeze the bank account of a junior finance officer at the Ministry of Environment who has reportedly received more than Sh70 million from his employer.

Mr Samuel Njoroge Kariuki, a finance officer in job group K, has only been working at the Ministry since January 2018.

He currently earns a net salary of Sh32,000 per month. Before that, he was earning Sh27,000 as an employee of Save the Children, a UK-based charity. However, by March 2022, his bank statement revealed a balance of Sh22.5 million, prompting EACC to obtain warrants to investigate his account.

EACC is investigating claims of abuse of office and embezzlement of public funds following reports that he has been receiving the unexplained millions through his Equity Bank account.

Preliminary findings indicate that the credits into his bank account are disproportionate to his known sources of income, thereby raising reasonable suspicion that the funds were obtained through corrupt conduct.

Yesterday, EACC obtained orders freezing the account for 6 months as investigations continue.

The watchdog said it is also investigating the Ifmis (Integrated Financial Management) account at the Ministry of Environment, with preliminary investigations showing he had received imprests worth millions over the years that were designated as "purchase of snacks".