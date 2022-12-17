Trouble at Likoni Channel as motorists protest ferry delays

Tourism sector players have raised concern about delayed ferry services as thousands of visitors throng the Coast for the festive season.

Visitors’ eagerness to explore the South Coast is met by long queues at the Likoni Channel—some forced to wait for close to two hours before reaching the mainland.

“The Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) is slowly killing tourism on the South Coast,” said Mr John Baya, the South Coast Tour Operators chairperson.

When the Kenya Ports Authority absorbed the operations of KFS barely a year ago, it raised the hopes of those using ferry transport.

For some time, delays, multiple breakdowns and accidents ceased. But the nightmare is back. Ferries are the only connections between Mombasa and Kwale. Motorists pay certain amounts to cross the Likoni crossing channel, while pedestrians cross at no charge. The channel operates round the clock.

Once motorists cross, they reach the white sandy beaches of Diani via the Likoni-Lungalunga highway. According to Google Maps, it takes about one-and-a-half hours between Moi International Airport in Changamwe and Ukunda, a 39km distance.

However, any user of the ferry, mostly motorists, has to spend more time crossing, owing to long traffic queues.

The snarl-up sometimes covers at least two kilometres, with a line of vehicles stretching on both sides—the island side and the mainland side. “We are losing so many tourists. They are forced to stay at the ferry for more than two hours amidst the scorching sun. We do not understand what is happening,” Mr Baya said.

Mr Baya, who transports tourists daily, either from national parks, the Standard Gauge Railway or the Moi International Airport in Mombasa, said the current situation at the channel is a huge burden and tourists are now preferring the North Coast.

He said Diani is a global tourist destination but blunders that come along with the ferries make it unattractive. Mr Baya said he has to be at least three hours ahead of time, just to make sure his clients do not miss their flight or train.

“Let's say we are checking out of a hotel; the guest has to leave at 11am before lunch is served, yet they have paid for it. It is a total loss. They then have to bear the scorching sun at the ferry at midday for the longest hours before crossing to Mombasa and finally to the airport,” he laments.

Mr Baya noted that it becomes worse when a tourist has only used 50 minutes from Nairobi to Mombasa by flight, only to spend two hours in a jam on the ferry.

He explained that one time his guests got to the airport late and found the airline gates closed.

“It's disastrous. Something has to be done before we lose all of them. Most of our tourists are repeat guests, they want to come every holiday, but such experiences piss them off and it’s a loss to our business too,” he said.

He added that to ease the traffic, Kenya Ferry should consider making the Liwatini Floating Channel mandatory during peak hours for pedestrians.

The same concern was raised by the Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers (KAHC), Kwale County Tourists Association and several hoteliers on the South Coast. KAHC Coast executive Sam Ikwaye said the delays hinder the growth of Kwale’s tourism sector. He said most Kwale hotels are 90 per cent occupied, but access to them remains a challenge.

According to Diani Hospitality Owners Association chairperson Mohammed Hersi, the sudden laxity may be due to sabotage by staff. “It was never like this. How does a ferry suddenly turn around in the middle of the ocean and force motorists to disembark in reverse? This, itself, is a safety risk, yet the workers are rude,” he said.