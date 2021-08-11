Leaders pay tribute to liberation hero George Nthenge

Tributes flowed Wednesday following the death of veteran politician and businessman George Geoffrey Wilson Nthenge, who was 94 years old.

The unsung first and second liberation hero and former Kamukunji and Machakos MP died at his home in Nairobi’s Buruburu Estate on Tuesday evening.

The last surviving former member of the pre-independence Legislative Council of Kenya (Legco) had been recuperating at home after being discharged from hospital following a bout of Covid-19, said his firstborn son Edward Musembi.

Ford Asili leaders George Nthenge and Martin Shikuku (left). Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua eulogised Mzee Nthenge as one of the greatest leaders the country has had.

“Mzee Nthenge was a brilliant and visionary leader,” he said in a statement, echoing Mr Nthenge’s comrades in the struggle for Kenya’s second liberation (late 1980s to 2000).

“Friends and comrades, reflect and in a special way, remember the virtues of great leaders like the giant that has just fallen. George Gregory Wilson Nthenge, one of the six elders who publicly engaged for the Forum for the Restoration of Democracy (Ford) while we were in prison; a man elected (to) Parliament five times, vice chairman and chairman of Ford-Asili until he retired from active politics in 2000,” said former Runyenjes MP Mtumishi Njeru Kathangu in a statement.

“Sleep mzee, sleep. Let this nation revive the spirit of freedom and liberty. Bless us with your heavenly presence and guide us into new Kenya where you and the saints of God will rejoice with us. Rest in peace Babu.”

Former MP George Nthenge at one of his shops in Nairobi on November 7, 2018. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Utmost humility

At his Stall Number 1 shop at City Market in downtown Nairobi where he had sold curios for decades until his death, Mr Nthenge exuded utmost humility.

It was hard to tell that the humorous trader who was fond of openly agitating for hard work and integrity as he denounced corruption had fought for Kenya’s independence alongside former presidents Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel arap Moi.

Until his death on August 10, 2021, Mr Nthenge was the last surviving former member of the pre-independence Legislative Council of Kenya. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

He had also studied with former President Mwai Kibaki at Mang’u High School and actively fought for the second liberation and entrenchment of democracy.

After the colonial administration introduced elected representation for Kenyans, Mr Nthenge and Henry Muli represented Machakos District at the Legco, the legislature of Kenya at the time. He mingled with Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel arap Moi, Oginga Odinga, Tom Mboya, Ronald Ngala, and Masinde Muliro, among other bigwigs and makers of the Kenyan nation.

George Nthenge (centre) speaks at a past Ford Asili press conference. With him is the late Martin Shikuku (left) who was the party's secretary-general. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Lancaster conferences

With the death of former President Moi last year, Mzee Nthenge was the last of the legislators who authored the first Kenyan Constitution during the Lancaster House conferences in London in the early 1960s that paved the way for independence.

Mr Nthenge was elected to represent Iveti South Constituency, the modern-day Machakos Town Constituency, as a Member of Parliament after independence. He retained the seat several times.

At the height of the clamour for multiparty democracy, Mr Nthenge was part of a vibrant clique of politicians who had been actively involved in the struggle.

Mr George Nthenge is assisted by his wife, Ms Kavata Nthenge, to cut a cake to celebrate his 70th birthday. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Ford founder

In 1991, he was among the six founder members of Ford, an opposition party that pushed for the expansion of the country’s democratic space. The other members were Mr Oginga, Mr Kathangu, and Kenneth Matiba.

When Ford splintered into Ford Asili and Ford Kenya in 1992, Mr Nthenge remained in Ford Asili, with which he clinched the Kamukunji parliamentary seat in the 1992 General Election, holding it until 1997. Afterwards he assumed the leadership of the party as chairman until 2000 when he retired from active politics.

From left: Ford Asili leaders George Nthenge, Kenneth Matiba and Martin Shikuku during a press conference at Chester House, Nairobi in March 1992. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

In his Kisooni village in Machakos County, Mzee Nthenge is fondly remembered for his rebound after miraculously surviving a grisly road accident near Small World Country Club on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway in 1978 that almost wiped out his entire family.

The head-on collision involving a car he was driving and a lorry claimed his wife Emelda Damaris Mukui, nine children and a niece. He remarried, taking Scholastica Damaris Kavata, with whom he had four children.

“When I die, my body will be lowered four feet deep and not the standard six. That is not my choice. Fate chose it for me when death snatched my first wife Emelda. I have decided to rest directly above her when my time comes,” he told the Nation seven years ago.

Mr George Nthenge (left) with Kanu MPs Kipkalya Kones (centre) and Jimmy Angwenyi at a past event. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Tributes

Leaders, among them President Uhuru Kenyatta, paid tribute to Mzee Nthenge upon learning of his death.

President Kenyatta said: "Mzee Nthenge was a highly respected elder statesman, pro-democracy agitator and mentor whose journey through life epitomised the rich political history of the Kenyan nation. It is because of the solid foundation laid by Hon George Nthenge and his generation of leaders, and their work over the decades that Kenya stands tall in the community of nations as a strong, democratic and prosperous nation.”

George Nthenge (3rd right) with other opposition leaders leaving Attorney-General Amos Wako’s office. On the left is former president Mwai Kibaki, the leader of Democratic Party (DP). Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said Mr Nthenge will be remembered for his role in the making of Kenya’s first Constitution, as a member of the Legislative Council of Kenya and an experienced MP.

"George was a man who saw adversity and conquered it," he said, referring to the 1978 accident.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu eulogised Mzee Nthenge as a true patriot and warrior.

