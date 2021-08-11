Leaders pay tribute to liberation hero George Nthenge

George Geoffrey Wilson Nthenge

Veteran politician and businessman George Geoffrey Wilson Nthenge who died on August 10, 2021 aged 94.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Tributes flowed Wednesday following the death of veteran politician and businessman George Geoffrey Wilson Nthenge, who was 94 years old.

