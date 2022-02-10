Treasury slashes Uhuru, Ruto pay in new budget

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Treasury’s supplementary budget estimates presented to Parliament for review show that the combined annual pay — basic salary and allowances — of Mr Kenyatta and Dr Ruto will drop from the current Sh41.2 million to Sh36.4 million for the year to June.

The Treasury has budgeted for a 11.6 percent pay cut for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, making it the second reduction in the duo’s salaries during their nine and a half years in office.

