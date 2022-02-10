Treasury slashes Uhuru, Ruto pay in new budget

The Treasury has budgeted for a 11.6 percent pay cut for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, making it the second reduction in the duo’s salaries during their nine and a half years in office.

Treasury’s supplementary budget estimates presented to Parliament for review show that the combined annual pay — basic salary and allowances — of Mr Kenyatta and Dr Ruto will drop from the current Sh41.2 million to Sh36.4 million for the year to June.

The two top public executives saw their pay, together with that of other top officials, cut in 2017 ahead of that year’s elections to curb the ballooning wage bill.

The cut saw the President’s salary drop to Sh1.44 million a month from Sh1.65 million, while his deputy took home Sh1.23 million from Sh1.4 million.

The Treasury did not give the reasons behind the pay cuts, which saw remuneration to the duo fall to its lowest levels since they romped to power in 2013.

Unlike in 2017, the latest pay cut has not affected other top officials. The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), which advises the government on the wages of public sector officials, said it was not aware of the reduction.