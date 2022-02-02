Wind turbines

Some of the wind turbines at the Lake Turkana Wind Power project in Loiyangalani, Marsabit County in June 2018.

| File | AFP

Treasury in the dark about Sh785m paid to Lake Turkana Wind Power

By  Samwel Owino

What you need to know:

  • Treasury PS Julius Muia asks for more time to confirm the events that led to the excess payment.
  • National Assembly committee is investigating how Kenya Power made the excess payment to LTWP.

The National Treasury has told MPs that it’s not aware of the Sh785 million excess payment made to Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP).

