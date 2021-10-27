News

Prime

Treasury in secret talks to pay Sh108bn Arror, Kimwarer dam contractors

By  Alex Ndegwa  &  Brian Wasuna

Treasury bureaucrats are locked in secret negotiations to pay off contractors hired to build the Sh108 billion Arror, Kimwarer and Itare dams in a bid to qualify for insurance compensation for the cancelled projects, the Nation has established.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.