Treasury CAS, Thika trader lose Sh10m

Police are investigating two incidents that saw Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Nelson Ributhi Gaichuhie and a Thika businessman lose more than Sh10 million to thieves.

In Thika town, a businessman lost Sh5.7 million when he parked his car and went into a public toilet. A report made at Thika Police Station by Mathew Githinji says that he had withdrawn the money from at least three banks and put it in his car before he drove to the public toilet.

On walking back to the car, he found it had been broken into and the money was missing. Police are investigating the claims.

In Nairobi, police are looking for a woman who is accused of stealing money and valuables from the home of Mr Gaichuhie.

A police report filed at Hardy police post in Lang’ata, Nairobi, indicates the suspect – a 45-year-old woman -- made away with Sh4 million and jewellery worth Sh500,000.

The theft, at the family house on Lamwia Road in Karen, was reported to the police by Ms Charity Waithira Mungai, Mr Gaichuhie’s wife.

“She (Ms Waithira) left for work at around 7am together with her children, leaving behind her maid, a female aged 45 years, in the house,” the report reads in part.

Ms Waithira returned from work at 3pm to find the worker missing. On checking, she found her jewellery worth Sh500,000 and Sh4 million missing.

“The maid who is highly suspected to have stolen the items was last captured by Safaricom mobile signal at Rongai in Kajiado County, where it was switched off at 10am,” says the statement.

Police and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers visited the scene and established that there was no sign of a break-in.

The matter is being investigated by detectives attached to Karen police station.

This comes barely a month after another domestic worker was charged with stealing Sh104 million from her boss. Ms Shelmith Kiprono is accused of stealing the money from her employer in Lang’ata, Nairobi. Also known as Ms Jerop, she was charged at the Kibera Law Courts on Monday, May 30.