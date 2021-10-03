Travel agents on the spot over Pakistanis’ transit through Kenya

Pakistanis in Kenya

Some of Pakistani nationals who were rounded up during a crackdown in Nairobi on September 30, 2021. Travel agents are on the spot for organising the controversial trips that have seen more than 20,000 Pakistanis transit through Kenya for their job destinations in Saudi Arabia.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Travel agents are receiving the stick for organising the controversial trips that have seen more than 20,000 Pakistanis transit through Kenya for their job destinations in Saudi Arabia, in the last three months.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.