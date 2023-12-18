Transport CS Murkomen calls for caution on roads during festive season

Motorists have been asked to exercise caution during the festive season to minimize road carnage.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said drunk driving, speeding, non-utilization of seat belts and helmets as well as unsafe road crossing by pedestrians are major contributors to accidents and injuries.

"People speed due to reasons such as urgency and lateness, which ultimately point to inadequate journey planning and time management. Let us prioritize safety over haste, responsibility over recklessness, and caution over carelessness, our choices on the roads impact not only ourselves but the lives of others,” Mr Murkomen said during the launch of a road safety campaign dubbed Usalama Barabarani Monday in Nairobi.

He said the campaign will promote safe road user behaviour and enhance the survivability of traffic victims.

Murkomen also said most accidents, especially in towns and cities, occur on Friday evenings and Monday mornings, with a notable correlation to drunk driving.

“We have seen a troubling trend where private vehicles are engaging in serious driving violations, contributing significantly to the alarming accident rates. Unfortunately, these incidents are not only tragic losses but also detrimental to the economy, as many of these individuals are graduates,” Murkomen said.

Mr Murkomen further noted that most motorists are either unaware of the risks associated with reckless driving or they are deliberately engaging in poor practices that endanger their own lives and those of other road users.

“We have situations where passengers observe the driver sleeping or speeding. Instead of passengers refusing or speaking out against such behavior, they instead choose to record them. It is the passengers who must report these things, and when they do, we take action,” said Mr Murkomen.

The Cabinet Secretary also took issue with those operating Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) without the necessary registration.

"Owners of PSVs must ensure proper registration of their vehicles as taxis. Operating private vehicles as PSVs without the necessary registration not only constitutes a blatant violation of established regulations but also poses a risk to road users. Such practices create an unleveled playing field in the transportation sector, compromising the safety and fairness that our regulatory framework aims to uphold," he said.

Further, he raised deep concerns regarding the reported involvement of senior police officers in operating private vehicles as PSVs saying that this dual role not only raises significant questions about potential conflicts of interest but also threatens to erode the integrity of law enforcement.

“It has come to my attention that some senior police officers are allegedly operating private vehicles as owners in PSV operations, representing a clear conflict of interest. Enforcing the law while engaging in a business that competes with regulated PSV services raises concerns. While the vast majority of our police force is commendable, it is crucial to address the one percent involved in traffic management who invest independently in road transportation,” he said