Uhuru asks St John group to train boda bodas on first aid

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Transport to work with St John Association to train 200,000 boda boda riders on first aid.

The President also directed the ministry to get 26,000 volunteers from the St John team to strengthen healthcare and emergency preparedness and response interventions.

Speaking at All Saints Cathedral on Thursday during an investiture ceremony for St John Kenya, the President said the Health ministry needs to facilitate the setting up of a national trauma centre and provide support for equipping highway trauma centres so as to further strengthen collaboration with St John Ambulance.

The ceremony was held to celebrate 31 members of the association for their recognition by Queen Elizabeth II, who is the sovereign head of the Order of St John. The members’ names were published four days ago in the London Gazette, earning them recognition worldwide.

Amend Act

“The Health ministry should also work with the National Treasury and Attorney-General to amend the St John Ambulance of Kenya Act to deepen the partnership between St John and the state,” said the President, who is also the St John Kenya chief patron.

President Kenyatta commended St John Ambulance for its exemplary service to the country.

“This feat has been realised through exemplary work that straddles various volunteer services, including ambulance services, highway emergency response, first aid and safety training, maternal healthcare advocacy among others,” President Kenyatta said.

Volunteerism spirit

Speaking at the event, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the spirit of volunteerism that St John Ambulance espouses has been adopted by his ministry, which now takes in community health workers and others on a volunteer basis.

Mr Paul Ndung’u, the prior of St John Kenya, said the association will continue to expand its programmes to keep up with changing demands.

“We support and run a number of community projects across the country. They include raising awareness on the need for people to look after their health and make first aid part of their lives,” he said.