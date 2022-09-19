Traders urged to explore German market for quality goods

Kenyan traders have been challenged to explore the German market, which boasts of high quality products.

The call comes at a time when most businesses in the country have preferred the Chinese and Middle East markets because of their cheap products.

Speaking during a trade expo in Nairobi, Ms Ann Nyawira, marketing executive at Kann and B – an agency that specialises in facilitating linkages between Kenyan and German markets – said Germany is renown for its highly secure trading systems.

She explained that Germany has a favourable business climate that offers Kenyan businesses great investment opportunities in various areas, including telecommunication, transport and infrastructure, renewable and fossil energy, agriculture and plant and equipment.

The most significant German exports include machinery, food and chemical products, electronics as well as motor vehicles and spare parts.

On the other hand, the European country mainly imports agricultural products such as flowers, tea, coffee, fruits and vegetables from Kenya.

“Germans are known for being uncompromising when it comes to the quality of products they produce and buy. Kenya should not allow itself to be used as a dumping ground for inferior products,” said Ms Nyawira.

Buyers and traders at Gikomba market in Nairobi. Local traders have been challenged to explore the German market for high quality products. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

To boost trade, the two countries have signed several agreements including equal treatment of investors and avoidance of double taxation.

“I will vouch for Germany because of its investment incentives, strong start-up culture, production of high quality and premium products, a secure and transparent legal framework as well as a strong transport networks that provides quick access to international markets,” she said.

Founded in 2018, Kann and B is an intermediary between the two markets as it promotes German products in Kenya and vice versa. This is in addition to being a consultancy agency providing information often needed by clients, such as supplier/buyer identification, purchasing, contracting, shipping and delivery.

“The need to bring premium and long lasting products in the country was a major factor in the creation of Kann and B. We had to create a different source of supply that produces more premium and long lasting products,” said Ms Nyawira.

The agency has also been at the forefront of breaking down communication barriers between the two countries and organising trips for Kenyan business people to German product exhibitions.