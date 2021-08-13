Trader George Mungai charged with threatening Big Lot Company boss

A city trader was on Friday charged with threatening a land buying company boss.

Appearing before Milimani Resident Magistrate Carolyne Njagi, Mr James Gundu narrated how Mr George Mungai, a member of the Big Lot Company, sent threatening messages to the company’s chairman Stanley Kinyanjui.

Mr Gundu said that Big Lot Company, which was made up of 10 members, had bought a 120-acre parcel of land in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

Each member contributed Sh1 million in 2012 to buy the land. The witness said in 2016, all members were required to sign subscriptions.

“Mr Mungai declined to sign for the subscriptions and the members resolved to refund his contribution of Sh1.45 million,” the witness said.

“I signed for the subscription and I was allocated (5) five acres,” said Mr Gundu who was testifying in a case where Mr Mungai denied threatening Mr Kinyanjui.

He denied sending a WhatsApp message to Mr Kinyanjui on November 10, 2020.

In the message he said: “For now brace yourself as I claim what is mine, court battles are expensive. All I need is my land otherwise I will face you like a man. Na nii ninjui no ungere ngero kwoguo nimenyithitie aria magiriire (I know you can harm me but I have informed the relevant authorities).”

On December 15, 2020, the accused allegedly sent another message via WhatsApp to Mr Kinyanjui in which he referred to him as a thief. (Muici na mutunyani wa migunda).