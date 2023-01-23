Trademark of faith: Akurino church leaders apply to own name

Leaders of the Akurinu faith have applied to own the name “Akurinu” as a trademark in Kenya, saying they want to save it from misuse.

Through Bett Njagi and Associate Advocates, the Akurinu Community Trust made the application in August 2022 to the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (Kipi) — the custodian of trademarks in Kenya.

The application was subsequently published in the November edition of the Kipi monthly journal.

The public has 60 days from the date the journal was published – November 30, 2022 – to file any opposition they may have towards the award of the trademark.

Counting the working days, that window closes on February 22, 2023.

“The mark is a collective mark,” reads part of the applicants’ description in the journal. The application has been made under class 41 of Kipi’s categorisation, and the Akurinu leaders want the restriction to apply specifically to cultural activities.

The applicants did not apply to own "Akorino", which is sometimes used in the place of "Akurinu".

Nation.Africa spoke with a senior leader of the conference of Akurinu churches in Kenya, who requested not to be named. He said the application was made to combat abuse.

“Everything is being branded ‘Akurinu’ and we thought this name was being ruined. There is even a church called Bottom-Up Akurinu Church,” he said.

A breakaway Akurinu member recently made headlines after starting a splinter worship centre named “Bottom Up New Akurinu Church”.

“You know, if we don’t do some of these things, the next thing you will see is ‘Akurinu Bistro’, ‘Akurinu Lodge’, and you know this is a church name. They (the trust) wanted to protect the use of the name so that if someone wants to use it, they should get permission. Of course (the church) has to know your objectives,” said the official. “So, it’s not something peculiar; just protection against misuse.”

Intellectual property lawyer Elizabeth “Liz” Lenjo lauded the move.

She, however, opined that the organisation should have sought a trademark in all classes and not just one.

“The fact that the Akurinu community is well-organised, that’s a good thing,” said Ms Lenjo. “In this instance, they have only registered under class 41 which is about cultural activities, entertainment, edutainment and whatnot. That’s literally a drop in the ocean because there are 45 classes. If a bar, for example, is a problem, then the necessary class for bars should have been declared.”

She went on: “But all in all, I think it is a step towards the right direction in terms of protecting their name because ... But they could do better in terms of documenting that for a wider audience to understand and respect (the name).”

“Akurinu” churches started emerging from as far back as 1922. A 1984 research paper by the University of Nairobi said their beliefs and practices were developed from both the Bible and the Kikuyu religious heritage.

“The Akurinu churches are to a certain extent products of the conflicts and tensions created by the economic, political, social, religious and cultural pressures of the period 1830-1930,” said the paper by Philomena Njeri.

During a celebration to mark 100 years of Akurinu in Kenya, former president Uhuru Kenyatta said the group has more than a million members.

“I am happy about the progress of the Akurinu church. The membership has now reached 1.5 million people, and you’ve participated in the running of our country, including in political leadership,” said Mr Kenyatta in the June 2022 event.

In the same vein, Christ is the Answer Ministries made an application for a trademark of their acronym “Citam” in July 2021. Kipi published the application in its December 2022 journal.

The church wants the name trademarked in three classes that include the education and cultural activities class and also the one relating to conducting of religious ceremonies.