Trade, commerce top of President Ruto's agenda on his State visit to Rwanda

President William Ruto is on Tuesday afternoon beginning a two-day State visit to Rwanda at the invitation of its President.

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said in a statement that President Ruto and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame will deliberate on several issues.

“The two Heads of State are expected to deliberate on areas of mutual interest and cooperation, including the Northern Corridor integration projects, food security, innovation and ICT, health and education,” Mr Mohamed said.

President Kagame was in Kenya last September during the inauguration of President Ruto, an event that brought together Heads of State from the East Africa Community.