Tourists stranded as KWS roles out Ruto’s eCitizen payment directive

Just a day after the government implemented President William Ruto's directive ordering all government departments to put their services on the eCitizen platform, hundreds of tourists visiting various national parks were stranded and expressed their frustration to the government.

Tourists visiting the recreation centres were barred from entering the areas after the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) made it mandatory to pay through eCitizen.

Only those who paid through the platform were allowed in, with institutions and tour guides forced to use their individual accounts to rescue some tourists.

"I had to load Sh12,000 to pay for tourists in Tsavo East using my account," said John Kariuki.

At Nairobi National Park, tourists were left disappointed after the eCitizen platform temporarily crashed.

Mohammed Hersi, the chairman of the Diani Hospitality Owners Association, said tourists in various parks were excluded because they did not have individual eCitizen accounts.

"The majority of tourists pay through corporates and there's no provision in eCitizen for that. Majority were barred but some tour operators had to load their accounts to pay on behalf of the tourists," said Mr Hersi.

In a statement on Monday, August 21, 2023, KWS informed tourists that the system will be implemented from Friday August 25.

In June, President Ruto directed state institutions to close multiple payment account numbers to allow Kenyans to pay for services through a single channel.

The President said the move was aimed at centralising payment for government services and increasing accountability.