Tourists cancel holidays to Mombasa due to war in Ukraine

Some of the 189 passengers and 21 tour agents and operators disembark from Ukrainian charter flight, which landed at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa last week. Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said this is the first of nine rotations expected as the country looks at Eastern Europe for business.

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

As the Russian war continues in Ukraine, fears are growing about the effect the fighting will have on Kenya’s tourism as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

