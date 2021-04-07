IMF sets tough conditions for cash-strapped Kenya

The International Monetary Fund Headquarters in Washington, DC.

Photo credit: Olivier Douliery | AFP

By  Washington Gikunju

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The IMF conditions are not entirely new, and some of the measures being demanded are actually already in place.
  • Rampant corruption and lack of accountability in President Kenyatta’s government has seen the country sink into the debt abyss.

Kenya will have to implement tough conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund following the approval of a new multibillion-shilling loan.

