I’m torn between following my guitar and wielding the scalpel

I am a medical student, a course that comes with some prestige, but this lockdown made me question the obsession that we have had about these courses.

Career choices were a big deal growing up; they still are. Your career preference was applied in measuring your ambition in life and eventually as a prediction of your success or lack thereof.

Science careers were put on a pedestal; all the children wanted to be pilots, doctors or engineers. At the beginning of October, which is also the cancer awareness month, l watched an interview about young survivors of the disease. The presenter asked a little girl what she wanted to be when she grew up and she said a neurosurgeon. l couldn’t help but be amused.

I used the same line for a couple of years before l fixed my sights on music then changed my preference to being a doctor again.

Being a creative is both brave and difficult. So now I have a love-hate relationship with my guitar. Any creative will attest to the fact that skills are difficult to develop.

It is a never-ending journey filled with uncertainty. We pour all we have into our art and whatever we do release to the world is literally our sweat and blood.

l started learning the ropes of my own accord at 19 and, although it has been a fulfilling journey, at times I wonder how different it would have been if l had been introduced to music as soon as l could talk.

Studies show that children learn and develop new skills faster than adults do, owing to their pre-frontal cortex which is not yet fully developed.

This makes them more creative and innovative. I am looking forward to testing this theory with my children; I am sure they will be a reincarnation of myself.

Millennials have shown us a different path, an evolution of the arts career fuelled by social media. Who would have thought that you could earn money from posting photos and videos online to be viewed by strangers?

Definitely not our parents. With a bigger audience and better opportunities, creatives are finally getting the recognition they deserve and, in return, everyone is happy as we all play our part in the society.





Faith Waigi, 19, is a medical student at Kenyatta University.

