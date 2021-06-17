Top security analyst missing since Saturday, family says

Security consultant and former Kenya Air Force commander Mwenda Mbijiwe has been reported missing.

His sister, Tamara Mbijiwe, told nation.africa that the Chief Executive Officer of Eye on Security Limited was last seen on Saturday as he left his house in Kileleshwa, Nairobi for their rural home in Meru.

“He left using a hired car and was last traced to Thika Road,” said Ms Mbijiwe.

Mr Mbijiwe, an air defence control commander during his time in the army, is a popular consultant who has made several appearances on television talk shows to talk about security matters.

He is also an avid user of social media where he makes known his views on various issues.

Meru gubernatorial seat

In 2017, he unsuccessfully vied for the Meru gubernatorial seat.

“We just hope that he is okay because his phone has been off since Saturday,” his sister added.