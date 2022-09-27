Top Kenya air force officer found dead

A top military officer was found dead on Monday night.

Kenya Air Force Training Wing Commandant Colonel Flavian Mwangi Waweru was found dead in his vehicle near the Moi Air Base on Juja Road in Nairobi.

The vehicle had been parked for hours near the entrance to the airbase. Curious passers-by alerted military personnel manning the gate who found Col Waweru unresponsive.

Col Waweru is said to have left the camp at 4pm on Monday and said that he was going to the city centre.

He was taken to hospital where doctors confirmed that he was dead.