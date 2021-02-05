Christopher Nderitu
Nicholas Komu | Nation Media Group

Top Embu politicians linked to crash that killed disabled man

By  Nicholas Komu

  • The speeding vehicles, which appeared to be competing, zoomed past and within no time, Chris was lying on the tarmac, bleeding.

  • Records from the National Transport and Safety Authority reveal that the vehicles involved in the crash are owned by a former senator and a county assembly official.

Five days ago, a convoy heading to the Sagana State Lodge for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s meeting with Mt Kenya politicians ran over and killed a man on a wheelchair at Karundas in Nyeri County.

