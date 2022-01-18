Tob Cohen

The late Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen. His widow is fighting his family over authority to administer his estate.

Tob's sister wants Sarah to drop 'Cohen' name

By  Joseph Wangui

Sister of slain Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen wants his widow stopped from using his surname to identify herself in a court case that involves control of his estate estimated to be worth Sh700 million.

