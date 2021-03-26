To my fellow KCSE candidates, let us meet in the university

The Form Four national exams start this morning, and for the better part of this week, tension has been in the air.

Here at Mama Ngina Girls High School, candidates have been scurrying up and down with their textbooks, exercise books and notepads.

Like the rest of the exam takers, they are determined to excel despite the many challenges they experienced due to Covid-19.

The global pandemic turned school life upside down and it has been really tough for most of us to prepare for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) tests.

But our teachers have been more than supportive. From weekly test papers to internal facilitations, our teachers have made themselves indispensable.

I also thank our parents and other family members for supporting us through this journey.

They stood with us as we struggled with study at home after the virus forced the government to suspend schooling.

And to all of you who sent us success cards, cash gifts and other forms of encouragement, thank you. We won’t let you down.

To my fellow candidates, it’s all hands-on deck as we anticipate the English Paper One and Paper Two this morning.

Sitting one-and-a-half metres apart and wearing masks, we have complied with all Covid-19 protocols to ensure our safety.

Although a bit nervous, I have no doubt that we will do exceedingly well. However, we should continue to burn the candles, keeping in mind that we can never be over-prepared. This is the moment we have worked so hard for, these past four-and-a-half years.

They say the roots of education are bitter but the fruits are sweet. For every Form Four out there, it’s time to harvest whatever we have been sowing all this time.

I take this opportunity to wish every one of us success in our exams and future plans. We can do it and we will make it!

As my teacher of English often says, “the world is an oyster, it’s yours for the taking”.

Let’s meet in the universities!