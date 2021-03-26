To my fellow KCSE candidates, let us meet in the university

Kagumo Boys High School

Form Four candidates listen to instructions from invigilators during rehearsals for the KCSE exams at Kagumo Boys High School in Nyeri County on March 25, 2021. The national examination is set to kick off today. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Eden Toluwalope

Student

Mama Ngina Girls High School

The Form Four national exams start this morning, and for the better part of this week, tension has been in the air.

Related

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Uhuru locks down 5 counties

  2. Covid update: 2,008 new cases reported

  3. Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases near 4.16 million

  4. Egypt train crash kills 32

  5. Covid-19 in Kenya: Uhuru's full speech

    President Uhuru Kenyatta

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.