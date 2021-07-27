To avoid getting depressed after graduation, plan in advance

A job interview

A job interview. Recent studies reveal that millennials aged between 18 and 25 have high level of depression and anxiety, with job concerns topping their list of worries.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Shirley Simiyu

I remember looking forward to my graduation from the moment I set foot in university. My goal was to bag the degree and secure a good job. Four years later and the D-day was finally here.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.