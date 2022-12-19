Tips to winning $150 on NMG-Goodwall Challenges

Nation Media Group (NMG) in partnership with Goodwall will be running monthly campaigns on topics that are of interest to young people.

The campaigns will be in the form of challenges, where young people are asked to submit their entries in the form of one-minute videos and the best eight entries are selected and awarded $150.

So what do you need to know to increase your chances of winning?

Video

Make sure that your video is clear and that the jurors can see the images and read text that is on it clearly. Keep your videos short, at least one-minute. Avoid having distractions in the background by recording in a quiet place away from activity.

Sound

Ensure that you are audible, the jurors need to hear what you are saying. Put the speaker close to your mouth for good sound.

Approach problem-solution of the chosen question

Ensure that you are clear on the questions asked and answer them all. Note how many questions have been asked and answer them all. Also ensure that you offer a solution to the problem in the simplest way possible.

Feasibility

Make sure that the solutions given are practical and can be implemented.

Caption

Always ensure that you have a caption to briefly describe your entry. Keep it short and simple.

Hashtag

Always note the hashtag used for the specific challenge you are participating in and use the hashtag before or after the caption. Ensure that you check the spelling of the #

Deadline

Ensure that you note the deadline of each challenge and submit your entry before the deadline for your entry to be considered.