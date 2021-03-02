Tips that will help you turn your work into your passion

There is no better feeling than getting up knowing that you are going to do a job that you really love.

It is always fulfilling when one articulates their passions in their day-to-day interactions with family and friends.

Many career experts will tell you that you need to be in a job that suits your interests and, most importantly, one that fits your personality. So as a student or even those already in employment, how do you know that you are on the right track career-wise? First things first, a disclaimer. I’m by no measure a career coach and the ideas I’m about to share are products of continuous reading and career mentorship.

The experts I have listened to advise that the first thing to do is quieten the noise and refine your purpose in life. For example, if your passion is in sales and marketing, you enjoy making and drafting pitches that will give you the next big cheque and this will mean profits for your company and most importantly, fulfilment.

Current affairs

Secondly, ensure you’re doing what excites you the most and this has enabled you ignite your passion and your interests. You wake up in the morning and the first thing on your mind is the thought of doing what you’re most passionate about.

For instance, if you are passionate about politics, how informed are you with current affairs and how can you apply them in real life?

Third, from one of my mentors, ensure you’re a master at what you do, and do it with zeal and zest. For example, if you are good at communication, you can do well in departments like public relations or journalism or even corporate communications.

And from my personal experience, your work schedule should be centred on the time your creativity is at its peak. If you thrive at 2am, ensure you’re up and working then, however odd it may sound.

Additionally, you should always meet expectations as you look forward to the next big task, with a view of learning and discovering more. Lastly, you should be committed to service, career experts say.