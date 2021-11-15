Tim Wanyonyi

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi addressing his supporters at Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi where he launched his bid for Nairobi Gubernatorial seat on November 14, 2021.

Tim Wanyonyi: My plan for Nairobi City County

By  Justus Ochieng'

  • Wanonyi says, if elected, he will integrate ICT as a core enabler of functions and services by the Nairobi City County Government.
  • Westlands MP also says he intends to transform the City into a business friendly and thriving hub for all.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi has set his sights on the coveted Nairobi gubernatorial seat in next year’s polls.
He told the Nation on Sunday that he was proud of his achievements in the expansive cosmopolitan constituency despite his condition. His physical challenges, he said, do not stop him from serving his people. 

