Thugs stage daylight raid on CS Jumwa’s Nairobi home, steal Sh1.1mn, gold jewellery

Police are investigating a robbery incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa's Loresho home in Nairobi.

The incident that was reported to the police by one of the officers attached to the CS's security detail occurred at around 1:45 pm when she was away on official duty.

According to the police, a gang of three men armed with crude weapons entered the compound by cutting the electric perimeter wall and gained access to the main house through the back door which was not locked.

The report booked under on number 3/15/02/2023 stated the gang entered the house and went directly to the master bedroom upstairs where they ransacked the bedroom and stole gold jewellery and two laptops.

They then went to the bedroom where her two daughters were sleeping and robbed them of Sh1.1 million, three mobile phones and jewellery of unknown value.