Thugs break into DPP Noordin Haji's Riverside home

Police have launched investigations after thieves broke into the home of the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji in Riverside, Nairobi and stole electronics and personal effects.

Interior CS Fred Matiangi said investigations into the robbery have commenced and a team had been assigned to find out who was responsible for the robbery.

“I don't want to make sideline comments on a matter as sensitive as that has happened as investigations are ongoing,” he said.

The DPP's office also confirmed the robbery incident and asked Kenyans not to politicise it.

The DPP would like to clarify that there was a robbery at his RESIDENCE, not his OFFICE, & investigations are ongoing. The ODPP, as a Prosecuting Authority, doesn’t collect or store evidence of any nature. Members of the public & media are urged not to politicize this incident. — Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) August 5, 2022

Police said the thieves made away with a TV set, a laptop, and assorted shoes despite his house being guided by armed police officers.

The officers were on duty but they did not hear anything.

The incident happened on Thursday night, August 4, 2022.

One of Haji's sons discovered the items missing.

He was also home when the incident happened but did not hear anything as well.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander James Mugera visited the scene and said they are in pursuit of the criminals.