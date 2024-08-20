Three women charged with sexual assault, blackmail of Norwegian woman in Kilimani

Three foreign women were on Monday charged with assaulting a Norwegian woman in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

Fihima Yusuf Abdii, Itayan Abukait Ali and Hibo Mohamood Abdullahi were charged before a Kibera court with assaulting and injuring the victim, whose name has been withheld for legal reasons.

According to the charge sheet, the incident happened on July 25, 2024, at Lenox Apartments in Kilimani.

The three were released on Sh20,000 cash bail each with the magistrate warning them against interfering with the case and witnesses.

Their arrest and subsequent arraignment came after the victim protested Kilimani Police Station's inability to act on her complaint against a five-man gang that sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

There the gang assaulted her and robbed her of cash and a mobile phone.

Nude photos

According to the victim, the gang of three women and two men later blackmailed her with nude photographs.

In her report under OB Number 02/26/07/2024, she says that the men attempted to gang rape her. When she resisted, they sexually assaulted her.

She further alleged that the gang body-shamed her by taking videos and photos of her while she was naked.

She added that despite being issued with a P3 Form as required, Kilimani Police Station officers have not taken action.

“They have been taking me in circles without explaining the way forward. The suspects are now threatening and warning me against pursuing the matter which I find weird,” she said.

The victim, through her lawyer Albert Kuloba, was forced to write a letter of complaint to the Inspector General of Police and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohammed Amin saying police at Kilimani were reluctant to take action.

“Upon lodging her complaint, she was asked to obtain the P3 Form, which she duly obtained on July 31, 2024. However, our client has further informed us that the police have taken no further action to progress the matter, which is causing her considerable distress,” the letter dated August 16 reads.

Her lawyer said that, given the nature and importance of the matter, an update on the status of the investigation, including any steps taken to date and any anticipated action, should be provided within the next seven days.

Police have asked her to report any further threats from the suspects as the investigation continues.