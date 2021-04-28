Three Kisumu sugar dealers ordered to appear in court

Sugar deal

One of the suspects Henry Munywoki Kavita when he appeared in court. 

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi on Tuesday ordered three directors of a Kisumu-based milling company to appear in court on May 4, 2021 to plead to fraud charges.

