Three judges to hear petitions against city deputy governor

Anne Kananu Mwende

Anne Kananu Mwenda takes Oath of Office as the Nairobi County Deputy Governor on January 15, 2021 at KICC Grounds. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nine court cases that seek to quash the nomination and appointment of Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda will be heard and determined by a three-judge bench due to the novel questions of law raised by the petitioners.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Vihiga county assembly approves BBI Bill

  2. Bonchari MP's burial date announced

  3. All out fight to save BBI

  4. Kenya records 6 new Covid deaths

  5. Three judges to hear petitions against city deputy governor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.