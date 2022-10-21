Three firms fighting for Sh2bn land in Ruaraka defend ownership claim

Three firms embroiled in a Sh2 billion land ownership battle with a real estate developer have defended their claim to the property.

The firms, Carlsberg International Limited, DKO Investments Limited and Dawn Innovations Limited have been sued by the developer Bancroft Properties Limited over their dealings on the 28-acre parcel of land located at Ruaraka Industrial Area, Baba Dogo Road, adjacent to Moi international sports centre Kasarani in Nairobi.

Bancroft properties in its documents filed before the court, claims to be the registered owner of the land.

Bancroft has accused three firms namely Carlsberg International Limited, DKO Investments Limited and Dawn Innovations Limited of fraudulently acquiring ownership documents which they are using to sell the land to members of the public.

The developer claims the three firms procured the services of an agent namely Airwaves Properties Limited, also sued in the case, to advertise for sale the suit property on their behalf.

In their response, however, the companies have filed a counter-application before the court seeking to have the case struck out for allegedly lacking enough material proof of the claims made.

The firms through their lawyer Chris Mutuko want the court to hear their application on priority before the main case is heard.

Through a supporting affidavit sworn by Mr Daniel Peterson Samba, a director in the three companies, the firms have challenged the petition by Bancroft which they claim is malicious, false and based on forgery and fraud.

Mr Samba has challenged the affidavits and witness statement by a director of Bancroft Firoz Haiderali Jessa which he claims have not indicated whether he was authorized by the company’s board of directors.

He has also questioned the claim by Bancroft that the land has been charged to Diamond Trust bank to secure loans amounting to over Sh6 billion yet the land is valued at Sh2 billion.

“Whilst this is clearly implausible and foolhardy for any lender to lend such colossal amounts without commensurate security, the orders now sought by the plaintiff, if granted, would disentitle the alleged Chargee and are prejudicial to the rights of the latter as provided under Section 56 of The Land Registration Act, 2012,” read part of the document.

The firms maintained claim to the land arguing that their documents are genuine having been acquired in 2003.

The companies now want the developer to produce all documents in its possession for scrutiny by the court.

In this case, Bancroft claimed to have acquired the parcel with registered no 13560/3 in 2003 from its initial owner Central glass industries after paying Sh23 million.

Through the firm of Clifford Odhiambo and Company Advocates, it sued the four companies and the Chief Lands Registrar over alleged encroachment and planned illegal disposal of the land.

The developer is seeking orders declaring it the genuine owner and barring the four companies from trespassing or interfering with its peaceful occupation.