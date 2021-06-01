Three charged with theft of Ipoa murder probe files, held 7 days

Three people linked to theft of murder investigation files at the offices of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) will remain in police custody for seven days to allow detectives to complete the investigation.

Ipoa is a State agency created to hold the police to monitor the actions of police officers and hold them to account.

The three suspects are records manager Nobert Ouko Opeyo, Bernard Ochieng Okello and David Bahati Okunda.

They are accused of stealing two files for disposal, as well as assorted documents belonging to the watchdog, from its head office at the 1st Ngong Avenue ACK Annex building in Nairobi.

They allegedly connived with others not before court to steal files number IPOA/INV/002209/2018 and IPOA/INV/000899/2017 and committed the offence between December 1, 2020 and May 29.

The three are facing alternative charges of handling stolen goods on May 29 in Embakasi Sub-county, Nairobi.

Witnesses exposed

In court on Monday, Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate David Ndungi said the disappearance of the murder files “has exposed the identity of witnesses who are now living in fear”.

Mr Ndungi said police need to urgently protect witnesses by moving them to a safe house.

The accused denied the charges and sought release on bail pending the determination of the case.

State prosecutor Abel Omariba opposed the application, saying the accused pose a great danger to the witnesses and that other suspects were being pursued.

Mr Omariba sought their detention for 10 days at Capitol Hill Police station.

Files moved

Chief Inspector Wanga Masake, one of the case investigating officers, said preliminary investigations revealed the suspects transported the missing files to Nyanza, Western and Rift Valley.

"We have been unable to identify the receivers. We believe there are other persons involved in the theft. The exhibits are yet to be recovered and the respondents (the three suspects) may interfere with the investigations," said Mr Masake.

He added that the theft was reported at the Nairobi regional DCI headquarters on May 29 and that the three suspects were willing to help police.

The detective further noted that the missing files need to be audited by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions as well as Ipoa.

The magistrate ordered the suspects detained until June 4 and directed the probation department to prepare pre-bail reports.

“The reason that they are likely to interfere with witnesses is compelling enough to deny them bail. However, the 10 days are too many. In the circumstances I grant seven days,” he said.