Three charged with trying to export ants to China, France

It was a bizarre case in the corridors of justice after three Kenyans were charged with attempting to export ants worth Sh300,000 without authority from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

The trio, a young couple -- Martin Nyota and his wife Rose Wairimu -- and one other person, were charged at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) court on Monday.

They are accused of trying to smuggle out the harvester ants, species Messor cephalotes, to China and France.

It is estimated that the ants are worth about Sh300,000.

Ms Eunice Muthoni, the third accused, is an employee of the postal corporation. She was charged with facilitating illegal export of the ants.

The couple, who were arrested at their home in Gilgil, Nakuru County, pleaded not guilty to five charges of dealing with live wildlife species.

The State prosecutor urged Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku to prioritise hearing of the case since the lives of the ants produced in court are at stake.

The ants are meant to be released to the National Museum of Kenya for research, the state said.

It was not immediately clear what the ants were being exported for.