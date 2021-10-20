Thousands throng Kirinyaga for Mashujaa Day fete

Thousands of Kenyans from all walks of life thronged Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga on Wednesday for this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations.

People started trooping into the stadium from as early as 5am.

Members of the public line up to enter at Wang'uru Stadium for this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta is leading the nation in marking event.

Kenyans arrive at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga for Mashujaa Day fete

Members of the public line up to enter at Wang'uru Stadium for this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

People started trooping into the stadium from as early as 5am. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera is in the country and is expected to attend the event.

Mbeere dancers entertain guests during Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on October 20, 2021. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Tazama Mbeere dancers entertain Kenyans during the Mashujaa Day fete at Wang'uru Stadium

On this day, Kenyans used to celebrate heroes who fought for their independence from Britain but has since been expanded to recognise individuals who have made outstanding contribution to the country in various fields, including sports, medicine, education among others.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is leading the nation in marking event. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

The government had announced that only 3,000 people with invitation cards would be allowed into the stadium.

Mudavadi, Wetangula and Gideon Moi arrive at Wanguru Stadium for the Mashujaa Day fete

People wait for the event to kick off. Photo credit: Nicholas Komu | Nation Media Group

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

A heavy downpour early Wednesday did not dampen the mood with locals braving rains to line up waiting to access the stadium which has 15 terraces.

People wait for the event to kick off. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

This is the first time in history that the national fete is being held in Kirinyaga County.

Maroon Commandos entertain guests during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Traditional dancers entertain guests during Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on October 20, 2021. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Traditional dancers from Embu entertain guests during Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on October 20, 2021. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

This is the first time in history that the national fete is being held in Kirinyaga County. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group