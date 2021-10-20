Thousands throng Kirinyaga for Mashujaa Day fete

Mashujaa Day

Members of the public arrive at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County for Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene  &  Nicholas Komu

Thousands of Kenyans from all walks of life thronged Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga on Wednesday for this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations. 

