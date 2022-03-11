Thousands of students studying bogus engineering degrees 

Isaac Ongubo Kibwage and Margaret Ogai

Egerton University Vice-Chancellor Isaac Ongubo Kibwage chats with Engineers Board of Kenya CEO Margaret Ogai when they appeared before the National Assembly Education Committee at Parliament Buildings on March 10, 2022.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group 

By  David Muchunguh

Senior Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Some of the courses are in well-established institutions with strong background in engineering.
  • Three Egerton students have complained of going through an unaccredited course.

The fate of thousands of engineering students hangs in the balance after it emerged yesterday that 26 courses have not been accredited by the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK).

