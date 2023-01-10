Thousands of security guards ‘at risk of losing jobs’

Hundreds of thousands private security guards could be going home by end of January if nothing will be done to salvage over 2,000 private security firms that were not listed by the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) last week.

PSRA issued a gazette notice on January 3 with a list of 183 firms out of over 2,000 that currently operate in the country, a move that company owners have sharply criticised and termed illegal since the matter of the registration of their firms was still pending in court.

In 2021, High Court Judge Anthony Mirima issued stay orders on the listing of private firms and further directed the authority not to do any listing until the matter was determined and a full judgment given by the court.

The business owners, who say the sector has employed over 1.2 million Kenyans, warned that the enforcement of the gazette notice, which effectively makes all unlisted private security firms illegal, will leave at least one million employees in the sector jobless.

“Despite the court order, PSRA still listed the 183 security firms last week as duly licensed and registered to operate in the country, effectively locking out more than 2,000 other privately owned security firms. Where will the guards go?” Protective Security Industry Association (PSIA) chairperson Cosmas Mutava asked.

The business owners have questioned what authority the regulator used to issue the list when the court was clear on the matter effectively barring any listing.

Mr Mutava expressed his shock at the gazetted list saying the authority did not follow the requisite process and there were many issues still unresolved in the sector.

“How did they reach the 183 and for what reason did the other firms, almost 2,000 in number, fail to be registered and issued licenses? There has been no official communication made to us by PSRA telling us why so many firms have been left out,” he said.

He further revealed that PSRA had for a long time been at loggerheads with the private security sector since Parliament annulled the regulations under the PSRA Act in 2016. The main reason given for the annulment was lack of public participation.

Also, the stakeholders questioned how the authority’s board was constituted yet there were no representatives from the association.

“How could we have an Act meant to regulate our industry yet we were never consulted in its formulation? Also, the Authority wanted to selectively apply the section of the Act that gave it powers to license private security firms and leave out other parts. That is why we went to court,” he said.

The matter remains pending in court. In a letter dated June 20, 2022, drafted by PSIA’s lawyers Maanzo and Co Advocates, it was revealed that the judgment was to be released on May 12, 2022 but was not delivered.

Francis Mugambi, the association’s secretary, said he read mischief in the authority’s move and demanded that they be told at what point those private security firms not listed failed to comply and what should be done to rectify the situation.

“We want full transparency in this process. Where will the one million plus guards who have very sensitive information regarding their clients go to now? This move by PSRA is a security threat on its own,” he said.