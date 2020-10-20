Thousands eager to use floating bridge at ferry

More than 300,000 daily ferry users in Likoni, Mombasa, are set to start using a floating bridge from next month.

The bridge, which is 75 per cent complete, is part of the government’s plans to ease human traffic at the Likoni channel in a bid to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The project is a beneficiary of the Covid-19 fund.

“If not for the pandemic, we could never have had this bridge,” says Mwanaisha Juma, a resident.

When the idea of building the Sh1.7 billion pedestrian bridge was announced, she says, “we thought it was a long-term project... now we can see progress. We hope to start using [it] soon.”

Already, 70 steel tubular piles have been sunk into the sea and the assembling of the main bridge has begun.

Progress good

Project chief engineer Liao Run said excavation on the Likoni mainland side is almost complete after the island side was completed about two weeks ago.

“The progress is good and we hope to deliver on time. Assembling of steel trusses is ongoing and we expect the final consignment, which includes the movable part of the bridge, to arrive in Mombasa early November,” Mr Liao said.

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Coast Regional Director Eric Wambua said the project will be ready on schedule by the end of next month.

China Road and Bridge Corporation, the main contractor, says the project is due for handing over to KeNHA by November 27.

“The contractor is doing an impressive job,” Mr Wambua said.