Paying the price for rogues: Thousands of boda bodas still in police stations

Thousands of motorcycles are still being detained in police stations across the country, more than five days after Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai suspended the crackdown on boda bodas.

Their owners have to meet certain tough conditions before they are allowed back on the road. They must have a driver’s license, certificate of good conduct, insurance, reflective jacket and a helmet.

At the Central Police Station in Nairobi, hundreds of riders had yesterday camped outside seeking an audience with the regional commander. The situation was replicated across all stations in the city and its environs.

“The government shouldn’t treat us like criminals. The certificate of good conduct takes time to process and you have to pay more than Sh1,000 to get it. The government should give us time to comply and form saccos before enforcing the regulations,” said Mr Francis Moturi, who lacks a driving license and protective gear.

Nairobi Central Sub-County police commander David Mburukua said they won’t back down and urged all boda bodas to comply with the regulations.

“We want papers to prove that they have paid court fines. We will arrest those still operating in the central business district. They must come with a license, the logbook, police clearance certificate, reflective jacket and a helmet. They must also have insurance,” he said.

The tough stand taken by the police continued even after Deputy President William Ruto had directed boda boda operators to collect the impounded motorcycles from police stations.

Speaking during a campaign rally at Ngara market in Nairobi on Wednesday, Dr Ruto continued his criticism of the government for carrying out the crackdown, saying it was retrogressive for the sector that supports many “hustlers”.

“Boda boda operators whose motorbikes were impounded should go and collect them from police stations. Their cash should also be returned because they are genuine business people,” said the DP.

A task force that was supposed to provide a blue print for the regulation of the sector, whose report was hijacked by politicians, found out that 60 per cent of all riders are neither registered nor licensed.

The report had established that about 70 per cent of riders are not trained on how to ride a motorcycle and do not appreciate traffic rules. About 65 per cent of the motorcycles are neither insured nor registered.

“We resumed after the government stopped the crackdown, but they’ve arrested us. We are being ambushed with the requirements that are hard to meet because we have not been given enough time to prepare,” said Mr David Ouma.

“What some of us did was wrong, but not all of us were involved; we are not all criminals. We should be given at least two months to comply before they start arresting us,” he added.

Other riders complained that the crackdown had been turned into a cash cow by the police, who demand bribes before releasing any motorcycle. They claimed that officers had defied a government order stopping the crackdown by refusing to release their bikes.

“I have everything but my bike is still with the police. They have not charged me with anything, but I have been asked to give Sh7,000 to get it,” said a rider who claimed he was arrested near the Museum roundabout along Waiyaki Way.