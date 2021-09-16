This generation’s obsession with easy money unhealthy

I’m in it for the money”, is a buzz phrase among young people attempting to justify their involvement in crime.

Among my peers, the common response is “if it makes you happy, why not?” This begs the question: Is money the only source of happiness?

In today’s society, wealth is considered superior over all other things life has to offer. With many subscribing to the belief that wealth begets power, money is the only yardstick for success.

Without money, Kenyans and millions, if not billions, of people around the world see you as worthless. In matatus and public meetings, children of the rich sit as old men and women, including grannies, stand.

In families, young moneyed sons and daughters rule over their parents and grandparents with impunity. In relationships, the poor struggle to find dates and the few lucky ones lose them to the rich.

Chasing money

Keen to achieve this privileged status, people in villages and cities wake up at dawn and work till late chasing money. Young people are more than ever ready to involve themselves in get-rich-quick schemes, including gambling and crime. To them, life is incomplete without money.

Our moral propriety has been reduced and trumped on because we are dreaming and living money. But is money all that life can offer? Is money the only measure of success? And is money the ultimate source of happiness? What about family? What about love? What about self-sacrifice for the sake of others?

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not telling you not to work hard to get the things you want in life.

Shaping character

Hard work shapes character and I respect that. But in a world where people are slaves of money, do they stop to wonder whether it has taken over their lives and purpose on earth?

Jesus said do not be anxious about tomorrow for tomorrow will worry about itself.

China's richest man Jack Ma once said “life should be enjoyed, live momentously every day like it's your last”. Let’s care for the things that really matter.





Alex studies media and communications at Maseno University.