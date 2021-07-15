Justice Lydia Achode
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Third wife wins two-year court battle to bury bishop

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has allowed the burial of a polygamous man of God after almost two years of disputes between his three widows and the clan on final rites.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.