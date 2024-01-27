Third time lucky? The long wait for Jowie Irungu, Jacque Maribe case judgment

The High Court yesterday, for the third time, postponed the much-awaited judgment in the case against former TV anchor Jacque Maribe and her ex-fiancé Joseph Irungu who are accused of murdering Monicah Kimani.

Justice Grace Nzioka allowed the application to adjourn the judgment after Ms Maribe’s lawyer, Katwa Kigen, informed the court that she had been taken ill.

Mr Kigen told the court that Ms Maribe was “gravely indisposed”, although she had been ready for the judgement. He said the nature of her sickness was confidential but he had already informed other advocates involved in the case about the matter.

“We seek your accommodation today. She (Maribe) was prepared for the judgment before the unfortunate thing happened to her,” he said.

Mr Irungu, though his lawyer Prof Hassan Nandwa, did not object to the application and said they were willing to indulge her. “Sickness is not a matter of choice,” he said.

The prosecution, led by Ms Gikui Gichuhi, said it had no problem with the application for adjournment although evidence should be tabled to support the illness claim during the next court date.

“I have heard the application and the responses. There are no serious objections to the application for the adjournment. The parties are willing to accommodate her,” said the judge as she adjourned the judgment to March 15.

Ms Jacque Maribe and Mr Joseph Irungu at the Milimani High Court, Nairobi, on June 26, 2019, when they were accused of the murder of Monica Kimani. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The judgment was previously adjourned on October 6 and December 15, last year.

When she adjourned the case on December 15, the judge indicated that she had received crucial exhibits the night before, which the prosecution relied on in the trial.

“I took time to write the judgement. We have made progress. But on Monday, I discovered that when the file was sent to me, not all exhibits had been forwarded to me,” the judge said, adding that the exhibits came in three sacks.

On October 6, the judge pushed the delivery of the decision saying she was feeling unwell. She gave the direction, adjourning the case through a court link from Naivasha, where she is stationed.

Mr Irungu and Ms Maribe have denied killing the 28-year-old Monicah, an offence they allegedly committed on the night of September 19, 2018. The woman had jetted into the country on the fateful Wednesday.

Evidence presented in court showed that she landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at around 6pm from Juba where she was running a family business. She immediately called her brother George informing her of her arrival.

She was picked by Mr John Otieno, a taxi driver who dropped her at Lamuria Garden Apartment and drove away. On the way, the taxi driver recalled Monicah speaking to a boda boda rider who later picked a parcel from her then rode off.

Monicah was due to fly out to Dubai the following day to meet a Mr Nasser Mohammed, a Sudanese businessman.

A few hours later, Mr Lee Owen Omondi Madala, who had met Monicah in South Sudan, visited the apartment to pick up his car’s logbook. He found Monicah with two men and identified one of them as Mr Irungu and the other as Walid, Monicah’s neighbour.

Mr Walid, he said, was elderly and grey-haired and was introduced to him as a good neighbour who had paid her a visit. Monicah also introduced Mr Irungu as a security officer in the Office of the President who also worked as a security officer for Interpol.

He said Mr Irungu was dressed in a kanzu, red cap and a grey coat. Monicah said that although Irungu does not usually dress that way, he was in a security drill in Lamu and had to wear such clothing. She further explained that Irungu had rented a house in Eastleigh for security operations, hence the mode of dressing.

The party had a few drinks before the elderly man left. The three continued having their drinks until around 10.45 pm when Mr Madala left. Their talks centered on security matters, the witness said.

The following morning, George called his sister but she did not pick her calls. The phone eventually went off.

Worried that she might have flown to Dubai without meeting, George decided to go to the apartment late in the afternoon. He arrived and got in touch with the caretaker, Mr Regan Buluku.

After checking round the house, they decided to break in, only to find Monicah’s lifeless body in the bathtub. Her hands and legs had been tied using straps and her neck had been slit.

“I immediately called the security manager, who informed the police,” Mr Buluku said.

The police later visited the scene, collected some items from the house and took the body to the mortuary.

On Friday, September 21, Mr Irungu, the evidence showed, shot and injured himself after getting into an argument with Ms Maribe at the Royal Park apartment. He then ran to a neighbour’s house—Mr Brian Kassaine—and asked him to go and secure his gun.

Murder suspect Joseph Irungu alias Jowie. Inset is the late Monica Kimani. Photo credit: Nation Media Group

They rushed him to hospital where the wound was dressed. They later went to Lang’ata Police Station where they reported that Mr Irungu had been shot by three thugs in the wee hours of the morning as he entered the house.

When the police later visited the alleged scene of the shooting, the guards who were interrogated denied hearing gunshots.

The three were later interrogated by police over Monicah’s killing after the police noticed Maribe’s car at Lamuria Garden Apartment.

Mr Irungu was arrested on September 24, 2018 and taken to Lang’ata Police Station as Ms Maribe briefly went missing. She later informed the police that she panicked and went to her parents’ house after the arrest of her fiancé.

Ms Maribe was arrested five days later and the police filed an application before a Kiambu court to detain the duo alongside Mr Kassaine for 10 days as they concluded the probe into the killing.

During the trial, Ms Gichuhi urged the court to find Mr Irungu and Ms Maribe guilty of murder.

She said Mr Irungu was placed at the murder scene and was positively identified by witnesses. He later tried to conceal evidence by burning the clothes he was wearing the fateful night

The prosecutor added that the two gave false information to the police and Ms Maribe knew that her fiancé had a gun in the house but never bothered to tell the police. She also lied about Mr Irungu’s injury, the prosecution said.

Mr Kigen, on his part, submitted that there was nothing linking Ms Maribe to the murder and she had no reason to eliminate the businesswoman.