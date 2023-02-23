Third Nation Media Group digital summit underway in Mombasa

The third edition of the Nation Digital Summit, organised by the Nation Media Group, started in Mombasa on Wednesday evening.

The summit, which brings together digital experts from Kenya and the African continent, is for exchanging ideas and teaching organisations how to implement technological and digital strategies that align with consumer needs.

At the summit, stakeholders in the digital space, among them techpreneurs, investors and corporate decision makers, will have in-depth discussions on digital strategies and emerging trends.

The summit, whose theme is ‘Enhancing Africa’s Digital Transformation’, is also an opportunity for stakeholders to learn, network and meet industry leaders who are expected to offer insights on the ever-changing digital space.

It also presents a key learning opportunity for corporate executives, decision makers in the government, academic institutions, SME leaders and other stakeholders keen to intensify digital technologies in their operations.

The summit is taking place at Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa from February 22-24 and has both in-person and virtual conferences.

Among the key themes the conference will explore include adopting digital technologies for business growth, with a focus on how business in Africa can leverage digital technologies to increase efficiency, improve customer engagement and drive revenue growth.

Organisational culture expert, Dr Wale Akinyemi, at the Nation Digital Summit in Mombasa on February 23, 2023. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

The summit will also discuss creation of a strong digital infrastructure and the benefits therein, including high speed internet, data centers and cloud computing to support the growth of the digital economy in Africa.

The summit is also expected to discuss cyber security threats with a focus on measures businesses can take to protect themselves from cyber-attacks and data breaches, including implementation of security protocols and incident response plans.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ dinner on Wednesday, NMG's head of marketing and external affairs, Mr Clifford Machoka, said the summit has grown since its inception three years ago.

Mr Machoka noted that the summit arose from the need to bring stakeholders together to share ideas and learn how to digitally transform their organisations.

"Digital transformation has become a reality. It is not a myth," he said.